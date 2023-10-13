Dish sues BBC and ITV's BritBox streaming service over video patents

By Blake Brittain

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Television provider Dish Network DISH.O and its Sling TV streaming service have sued streaming service BritBox in Manhattan federal court, accusing it of infringing eight patents related to video-streaming technology.

Dish said in the lawsuit on Thursday that BritBox, a joint venture of the British Broadcasting Corporation and UK-based television network ITV, utilizes technology for adapting streaming bitrates that mimics Dish's patented technology.

Dish has previously sued other streaming services and fitness companies including iFit, Peloton and Lululemon for infringing related patents. Dish won an import ban on iFit and Peloton devices from a U.S. trade tribunal in March based on its infringement allegations.

Representatives for Dish and BritBox did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new lawsuit on Friday.

Dish owns several patents related to adaptive bitrate streaming, which adjusts streaming quality based on available internet bandwidth. The lawsuit said that the company reached out to the BBC and ITV about licensing some of the patents starting in 2018.

BritBox streams British television content in several countries including the United States, Canada and Australia.

"After nearly five years of negotiation attempts to no avail, BritBox continues to use DISH-owned technology in its streaming services without a license," the lawsuit said.

Dish requested a court order to stop BritBox's alleged infringement and an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is Dish Technologies LLC v. BritBox LLC, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-08971.

For Dish: Hopkins Guy, Ali Dhanani, Kurt Pankratz, Jamie Lynn, Tommy Martin and Eric Faragi of Baker Botts

For BritBox: attorney information not yet available

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

