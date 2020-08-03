DISH Selects Tucows As Technology Partner - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) and Tucows Inc. (TCX, TC.TO) announced Monday that DISH has chosen Tucows as a technology partner for its retail wireless business.

DISH is now the first Tucows mobile technology customer. Tucows has made the strategic decision to offer Mobile Services Enabler (MSE) solutions, beginning with DISH.

As part of this agreement, DISH has also acquired Ting Mobile assets, including customer relationships. Effective August 1, 2020, most Ting Mobile customers across the U.S. became customers of DISH. However, these customers will continue to use their current phones and will enjoy the same rates and excellent customer experience.

