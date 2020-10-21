DISH Selects Hansen Technologies to Extend 5G Footprint

DISH Network DISH recently announced that it has selected Hansen Technologies’ catalog-driven software solutions to build a cloud-native, Open RAN-compliant 5G network.



Hansen’s solutions consist of a product and service catalog, which is built from open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). This will help integrate the solutions seamlessly with DISH’s customer and network systems.



Per the deal, DISH will be provided with the Hansen Create-Deliver-Engage Suite. The suite includes a unified catalog, CPQ and order management and cloud-based applications to enable DISH to automate its BSS and OSS processes, provide real-time fulfillment and facilitate the introduction of its new 5G-based services.

DISH Network Corporation Price and Consensus

DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote

Decline in Subscriber Base Continues

Markedly, DISH’s shares have declined 23.7% year to date against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s growth of 5.8%.



The underperformance can be attributed to subscriber loss in the Pay-TV and Sling TV businesses, primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, stiff competition and cord-cutting.



DISH faces significant competition from streaming platforms like Netflix NFLX, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and YouTube. The company is likely to have continued losing Pay-TV subscribers to online video streaming and on-demand content providers.



DISH lost 96K net Pay-TV subscribers in the second quarter compared with 31K lost a year ago. Moreover, the company lost nearly 56K net Sling TV subscribers and 40K DISH TV subscribers.

Developments in the 5G Network to Revive Growth

Navigating the challenges of coronavirus, many companies have embraced a remote-working environment. This has highlighted the urgent need for 5G networks to provide high-speed data for the smooth running of business operations.



Per a ResearchAndMarkets report, post the pandemic, the 5G infrastructure market is projected to rise from $12.6 billion in 2020 to $44.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.97%.



DISH, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has amassed an extensive portfolio of spectrum, the most important component of wireless networks. Moreover, Hansen Technologies adds to the long list of vendors selected by DISH to build its 5G infrastructure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



Recently, DISH partnered with Ciena’s CIEN division, Blue Planet, for the automation of its 5G wireless network. Additionally, the company selected MATRIXX Software as the cloud-native converged charging system for its standalone 5G network.



Notably, the company also entered into partnerships with Fujitsu (5G Radio), Altiostar (virtualized-RAN software solution), VMware VMW and Mavenir for its 5G network. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top line over the long haul.



Although DISH’s Pay-TV business continues to lose subscribers, the company’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers who are profitable over the long term along with its extensive portfolio of spectrum is expected to revive growth.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



VMware, Inc. (VMW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.