DISH Reaches Multi-year Carriage Agreement With Fox

(RTTNews) - U.S. satellite TV provider DISH Network corp. (DISH) said Sunday that it reached a multi-year carriage agreement with Fox Corp. for its owned-and-operated local stations, as well as FS1, FS2, BTN, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes. The company did not provide details of the terms of the agreement.

"We appreciate our customers' patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations," DISH said in a statement.

Fox owned-and-operated local stations, FS1 and FS2 were restored on DISH and its online service Sling TV. BTN, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes were restored on DISH.

The Fox channels went dark to Dish customers on September 26 after the two companies could not reach an agreement. Dish had claimed that Fox was demanding double-digit pricing increases while Fox claimed the satellite TV service provider was using the blackout as a negotiating ploy. In the end the two companies reached a compromise.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Dish and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers' access to the Fox networks and television stations," Fox said Sunday.

