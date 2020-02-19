Dish quarterly revenue tops estimates

US Markets

Dish Network Corp's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as the U.S. satellite TV service provider lost fewer subscribers in its pay-TV business.

The company posted total revenue of $3.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.31 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of $3.15 billion according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $389 million, or 69 cents per share, from $337 million, or 64 cents per share, in the previous year.

