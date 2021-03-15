Markets
DISH Plans To Lease Space On Up To 20,000 American Tower Communications Sites - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) and DISH Network Corp. (DISH) announced Monday that they have entered into a master lease agreement through which DISH may lease space on up to 20,000 American Tower communications sites.

Through the agreement, DISH will secure access to American Tower's extensive U.S. portfolio of communications sites as it deploys its new nationwide 5G network, and American Tower will enhance its long-term U.S. organic growth trajectory.

Under the agreement, cash lease payments from DISH to American Tower will commence in 2022 and grow over time as DISH's network deployment progresses. In addition, DISH may lease shared generators from American Tower on select sites and will have the ability to utilize American Tower's zoning, permitting and other pre-construction services.

