DISH Network's (DISH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

DISH Network’s DISH second-quarter 2023 earnings of 31 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9% but decreased 62.2% year over year.



Revenues decreased 7.1% year over year to $3.91 billion and lagged the consensus mark by 0.13%.



Revenues from the United States fell 7.1% year over year to $3.90 billion. Revenues from Canada and Mexico decreased 4.1% to $10.6 million.



DISH also announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire EchoStar Corporation in an all-stock merger.



DISH shares have declined 40.4% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.

DISH Network Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote

Quarterly Details

Pay-TV revenues decreased 5.6% year over year to $2.98 billion. DISH exited the reported quarter with 8.904 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 10.9% year over year.



DISH TV subscribers declined 11.4% year over year to 6.901 million. SLING TV subscribers decreased 8.8% year over year to 2 million.



Pay-TV ARPU increased 3.4% year over year to $104.71. DISH TV churn rate was 1.98% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.59%.



In the second quarter, DISH TV’s subscriber-acquisition costs increased 19.3% year over year to $1,169.



Wireless revenues were $938 million, down 11.3% year over year. Wireless subscribers at the end of the reported quarter were 7.725 million, down 1.8% year over year.



Wireless ARPU was $36.37, whereas the Wireless churn rate was 4.54% in the reported quarter.



Total costs and expenses increased 5.4% year over year to $3.71 billion.



Operating income was $206.3 million, down 70.2% year over year.



Pay-TV operating income decreased 8.2% year over year to $720.8 million. Wireless operating loss was $514.5 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $92.5 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $1.78 billion compared with $2.54 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



Total debt, as of Mar 31, 2023, was $21.31 billion compared with $21.46 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DISH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Afya Limited AFYA, ON Holding ONON and LiveOne LVO are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Afya and On Holding sport Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while LiveOne carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Afya is set to announce second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 28. AFYA shares have declined 1.7% year to date.



On Holding is set to announce second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 15. ONON shares have gained 107.9% year to date.



LiveOne is set to announce first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 10. LVO shares have gained 156.4% year to date.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.