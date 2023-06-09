News & Insights

Markets
DISH

DISH Network's Boost Infinite Offers Unlimited Wireless Service For $50/month

June 09, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boost Infinite, a unit of pay-TV services DISH Network Corporation (DISH), announced on Friday that it is now offering new Infinite Unlimited+ subscription for $50 per month. This includes unlimited talk, text and data and an iPhone 14 with device trade-in.

New members can sign up for this deal on BoostInfinite.com.

Infinite Unlimited+ allows new users to call and text anywhere in North America along with global calling and texting from the U.S.

In premarket activity, shares of DISH Network are trading at $ 7.19, down 3.23% or $0.24 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DISH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.