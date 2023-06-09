DISH Network's Boost Infinite Offers Unlimited Wireless Service For $50/month

(RTTNews) - Boost Infinite, a unit of pay-TV services DISH Network Corporation (DISH), announced on Friday that it is now offering new Infinite Unlimited+ subscription for $50 per month. This includes unlimited talk, text and data and an iPhone 14 with device trade-in.

New members can sign up for this deal on BoostInfinite.com.

Infinite Unlimited+ allows new users to call and text anywhere in North America along with global calling and texting from the U.S.

In premarket activity, shares of DISH Network are trading at $ 7.19, down 3.23% or $0.24 on the Nasdaq.

