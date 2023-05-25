News & Insights

DISH

Dish Network surges after report of talks to sell wireless plans via Amazon

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 25, 2023 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) -

Shares of Dish Network Corp surged over 15% on Thursday, after a report said the company was in talks to sell its wireless plans through Amazon.com Inc .

The potential tie-up would open up a large sales channel for Dish Network, which has been investing to grow its wireless business.

Details of the new phone plans sold through Amazon's U.S. website could be announced as soon as June, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dish Network is a customer of Amazon's cloud-computing services. Both Dish and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters
