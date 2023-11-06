DISH Network Slips To Q3 Loss With Weak Revenues

(RTTNews) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) reported Monday that its third-quarter net loss attributable to the company totaled $139 million, compared to last year's net income of $412 million.

Loss per share was $0.26 for the third quarter, compared to earnings per share of $0.65 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $3.70 billion, compared to $4.10 billion for the corresponding period in 2022.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share on revenues of $3.72 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 64,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net increase of around 30,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Retail wireless net subscribers fell by around 225,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net increase of 1,000 in the year-ago quarter.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Dish shares were losing around 1.6 percent to trade at $5.40.

