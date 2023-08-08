Dish Network, satellite operate EchoStar to merge

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pay-TV provider Dish Network DISH.O plans to merge with satellite communications vendor EchoStar SATS.O, billionaire Charles Ergen, who controls both companies said on Tuesday.

Ergen, who co-founded Dish, owns more than half of its outstanding shares and owns nearly 60% of EchoStar, according to regulatory filings.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.