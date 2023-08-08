News & Insights

US Markets
DISH

Dish Network, satellite operate EchoStar to merge

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 08, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram and Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pay-TV provider Dish Network DISH.O plans to merge with satellite communications vendor EchoStar SATS.O, billionaire Charles Ergen, who controls both companies said on Tuesday.

Ergen, who co-founded Dish, owns more than half of its outstanding shares and owns nearly 60% of EchoStar, according to regulatory filings.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DISH
SATS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.