DISH Network Restores 226 Local Channels Through New Gray Media Agreement

(RTTNews) - DISH Network announced that it has reached a new carriage agreement with Gray Media, restoring 226 local television channels across 113 markets in the United States.

As part of the deal, DISH subscribers once again have access to a wide range of programming, including local affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, MyNetworkTV, Telemundo, and other Gray Media-owned stations. This agreement ensures that viewers in these markets can continue to enjoy their favorite local news, sports, and entertainment programming without interruption.

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