Markets

DISH Network Restores 226 Local Channels Through New Gray Media Agreement

May 02, 2026 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DISH Network announced that it has reached a new carriage agreement with Gray Media, restoring 226 local television channels across 113 markets in the United States.

As part of the deal, DISH subscribers once again have access to a wide range of programming, including local affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, MyNetworkTV, Telemundo, and other Gray Media-owned stations. This agreement ensures that viewers in these markets can continue to enjoy their favorite local news, sports, and entertainment programming without interruption.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.