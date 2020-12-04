Dish Network reaches $210 million telemarketing settlement

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp DISH.O has reached a $210 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit by the U.S. government and four states over illegal telemarketing, California's attorney general said on Friday.

A stipulation of settlement was filed with the federal court in Springfield, Illinois. The states included California, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio.

