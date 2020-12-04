US Markets
Dish Network reaches $210 million telemarketing settlement

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Dish Network Corp has reached a $210 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit by the U.S. government and four states over illegal telemarketing, California's attorney general said on Friday.

A stipulation of settlement was filed with the federal court in Springfield, Illinois. The states included California, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

