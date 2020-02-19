DISH Network Q4 Results Beat View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $389 million or $0.69 per share from $337 million or $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased by about 194,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 334,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the fourth quarter with 11.99 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 9.40 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.59 million Sling TV subscribers.

Quarterly revenue decreased to $3.24 billion from $3.31 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

DISH closed Tuesday regular trading at $41.29 up $1.32 or 3.30 percent.

