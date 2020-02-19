Markets
DISH

DISH Network Q4 Results Beat View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $389 million or $0.69 per share from $337 million or $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased by about 194,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 334,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the fourth quarter with 11.99 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 9.40 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.59 million Sling TV subscribers.

Quarterly revenue decreased to $3.24 billion from $3.31 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

DISH closed Tuesday regular trading at $41.29 up $1.32 or 3.30 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular