Dish Network partners with Amazon to offer wireless services

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

July 26, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Medha Singh for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp DISH.O is partnering with Amazon.com AMZN.O to sell wireless postpaid service plans through its platform, and offer unlimited mobile services to Prime customers for a fixed price of $25 a month.

Boost Infinite, a unit of Dish Network, said on Wednesday its Infinite SIM kit will be sold through Amazon in the United States, and will offer discounts to Prime members for unlimited talking, texting and data services.

Talks of the U.S. satellite TV service provider's tie up with Amazon were first reported in May.

Shares of Dish rose 8.5% in premarket trading.

