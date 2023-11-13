DISH Network Names Hamid Akhavan President & CEO - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - DISH Network Corp. announced Hamid Akhavan has joined the company as president and chief executive officer, in addition to his current role as CEO and president of EchoStar. Akhavan will oversee all aspects of the company's video services and wireless businesses, as well as its subsidiaries.

Before joining DISH and EchoStar, Akhavan was most recently a partner at Twin Point Capital, an investment firm, and a founding partner of Long Arc Capital LLC. He held a variety of executive leadership positions including CEO of Unify Inc., Chief Operating Officer at Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Mobile International.

