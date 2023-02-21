DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

DISH Network DISH is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.14 billion, suggesting a decline of 6.93% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 47 cents, indicating a decline of 45.98% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once. DISH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.83%, on average.



DISH’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the negative impacts of intense and increasing competition in the Pay-TV market, as well as cord-cutting. This has resulted in a continuous decline in subscriber acquisition and retention in the past four quarters.

Pay-TV subscribers declined over the last four quarters. In the third quarter, DISH TV subscribers declined 9.7% year over year to 7.607 million. Sling TV subscribers decreased 5.7% year over year to 2.411 million.



Wireless subscribers at the end of the third quarter were 8.007 million, down 8.7% year over year. The rapid deceleration of subscribers is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter too.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



DISH currently has an Earnings ESP of -16.43% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Churchill Downs CHDN has an Earnings ESP of +15.84% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CHDN shares have gained 13.1% in the past year. Churchill Downs is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22.



IMAX Corporation IMAX has an Earnings ESP of +13.33% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



IMAX shares have lost 16.8% in the past year. IMAX is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 22.



AMC Entertainment AMC currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.



AMC shares have lost 70.7% in the past year. AMC Entertainment is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.



