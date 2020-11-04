DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

DISH Network DISH is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 6.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $4 billion, suggesting a 26.2% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the consensus mark for third-quarter earnings stayed at 65 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one, the average negative surprise being 4.3%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

DISH’s third-quarter top line is expected to reflect the negative impact of persistent subscriber loss due to stiff competition and cord-cutting in the Pay-TV industry. The coronavirus pandemic outbreak is expected to have affected the Pay-TV subscriber addition rate, particularly commercial accounts in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, DISH lost 96K net Pay-TV subscribers in second-quarter 2020. The trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, DISH’s efforts to diversify business from being a pure-play satellite-TV operator to an Internet-TV operator are not expected to have provided any meaningful impetus to its prospects in the second quarter.



Additionally, the bottom-line performance is expected to reflect on escalating programming and content expenses, along with retransmission fees.

Key Q3 Development

On Jul 1, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost Mobile for $1.4 billion. The company announced five wireless plans under $50 per month, giving consumers more choice and value in prepaid wireless.



Moreover, on Sep 23, DISH division SLING TV launched a new feature in beta, SLING Watch Party, which enables customers to connect with friends and family in remote locations through video and chat while streaming their favorite programs together.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



DISH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

