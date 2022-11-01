DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

DISH Network DISH is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2.

For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $4.15 billion, suggesting a decline of 6.75% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark third-quarter earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 55 cents, indicating a decline of 37.50% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing twice. DISH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.01%, on average.

Factors to Consider

DISH’s third-quarter results are expected to have been negatively impacted by intense and increasing competition from providers of video, broadband and wireless services. This has resulted in continuously decreasing subscriber acquisition and retention in the last four quarters. The trend is expected to have continued in the third quarter.

Pay-TV subscribers declined over the last four quarters gradually. In the second quarter, subscribers totaled 9.988 million, down approximately by 257,000 year over year.

Retail wireless net subscribers also decreased by approximately 210,000 in the second quarter compared with a net decrease of 201,000 in the year-ago quarter. The rapid deceleration of subscribers is expected to have continued in the third quarter too.

However, even though DISH’s Pay-TV business is continuously losing subscribers mainly due to cord-cutting, the company’s strategic plan to acquire and retain subscribers is likely to have helped it fend off a falling subscriber base in the third quarter.

Also, Warner Bros. Discovery WBD entered into an agreement with Dish Network that discover+ will be available to DISH’s both SLING TV and DISH TV customers.

WBD’s discover+ platform has 70,000+ episodes of content, including exclusive original series, which will be available in SLING. This is expected to have helped in containing the falling subscriber base in the third quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

DISH currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Backblaze BLZE currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.41% and a Zacks Rank #2.

BLZE shares have lost 71.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 59.4%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

TME shares have lost 44.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Internet - Content industry’s decline of 38%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



