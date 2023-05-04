DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

DISH Network DISH is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 8.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $4.05 billion, suggesting a decline of 6.39% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings has been steady in the past 30 days at 36 cents, indicating a decline of 47.06% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



DISH’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.44% on average.



DISH’s first-quarter results are expected to be negatively impacted by intense and increasing competition in the Pay-TV market, as well as cord-cutting. This has resulted in a continuous decline in subscriber acquisition and retention in the past four quarters.



As of Dec 31, 2022, DISH had 9.750 million Pay-TV subscribers in the United States, including 7.416 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.334 million SLING TV subscribers.



Net pay-TV subscribers decreased roughly 268,000 in the fourth quarter compared with a decrease of roughly 273,000 in the year-ago quarter.



Retail wireless net subscribers decreased roughly 24,000 in the fourth quarter. The deceleration in subscriber numbers is expected to have continued in the first quarter as well.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



DISH currently has an Earnings ESP of +21.55% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

