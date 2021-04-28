DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

DISH Network DISH is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 29.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $4.52 billion, suggesting 40.4% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the consensus mark for first-quarter earnings has increased 3.8% to 83 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 538.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one, the average surprise being 13.3%.

Factors to Consider

The coronavirus-induced economic slowdown is expected to have affected DISH’s Pay-TV subscriber addition rate, particularly commercial accounts, including disruptions in the hospitality and airline industries in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, DISH’s efforts to diversify business from being a pure-play satellite-TV operator to an Internet-TV operator are not expected to have provided any meaningful impetus to its prospects in the first quarter.



Markedly, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost and Ting Mobile. Its efforts to shed unprofitable customers and make operational changes are expected to enhance profitability.

Key Q1 Developments

During the to-be-reported quarter, DISH reached a master lease agreement with American Tower Corporation through which the company may lease space on up to 20,000 American Tower communications sites. Through the agreement, DISH will secure access to American Tower’s extensive portfolio of communication sites in the United States as it deploys its new nationwide 5G network.



Moreover, on Mar 8, DISH announced its plans to acquire Republic Wireless – an MVNO service operating on the T-Mobile network. Upon acquisition, DISH will gain access to 200K Republic Wireless customer relationships, the Republic Wireless brand and other supporting assets. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.



Further, on Mar 3, DISH announced that it has reached a strategic agreement across its portfolio of brands to bring DraftKings' sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences directly to DISH customers nationwide, beginning with DraftKings app’s integration on the DISH TV Hopper platform. The agreement also allows for subsequent DraftKings sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences with DISH Network's SLING TV and Boost Mobile in the future.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



DISH has an Earnings ESP of +3.64% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

