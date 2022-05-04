DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

DISH Network DISH is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 6.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $4.37 billion, suggesting a decline of 2.88% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark first-quarter earnings has declined by a penny to 66 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 33.33% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. DISH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.57%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

DISH Network Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

DISH Network Corporation price-eps-surprise | DISH Network Corporation Quote

Factors to Consider

DISH’s low Pay-TV subscriber addition rate, particularly commercial accounts, including disruptions in the hospitality and airline industries caused by coronavirus-induced economic slowdown is expected to have weighed on this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



As of Dec 31, 2021, DISH had 10.707 million Pay-TV subscribers in the United States, including 8.221 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.486 million SLING TV subscribers.



Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased by roughly 273,000 in the fourth quarter compared with a decrease of roughly 133,000 in the year-ago quarter. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Although DISH’s Pay-TV business continues to lose subscribers, primarily due to matured DISH TV business and cord-cutting, the company’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers that are profitable over the long term, is paying off.



DISH Network’s new carriage agreement with Tegna TGNA in the first quarter is expected to have aided subscriber additions. The agreement enables nationwide DISH TV subscribers to tune in to Tegna-owned programming, including entertainment, sports and news.



Moreover, the company’s multi-year carriage agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI is likely to have aided in containing subscriber loss in the to-be-reported quarter. The agreement ensures that Sinclair’s 144 local stations across 86 global markets will remain on DISH TV. The Tennis Channel will continue to be available on DISH TV and SLING TV.



Besides, wireless business subscriber addition and expanding partner base in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have boosted the company’s 5G prospects and contributed to the company’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



On Jan 27, DISH Network announced that it is leveraging Confluent CFLT for cloud-native data streaming with Apache Kafka. This alliance with Confluent will help DISH facilitate real-time analytics applications on its new smart 5G network, thus lowering friction to connect systems and deliver smarter solutions.



Moreover, the company entered into a partnership with WCI Technologies to market 5G services to enterprises. The collaboration was expanded upon a longstanding business relationship between DISH and WCI.

Key Q1 Developments

On Jan 25, DISH Network announced that it is using the Verica Continuous Verification Platform for Kubernetes and Kafka on its 5G Smart Network.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

