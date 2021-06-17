DISH Network (DISH) Selects Dell for 5G Network Infrastructure

DISH Network DISH recently entered into a strategic infrastructure agreement with Dell Technologies DELL, per a Reuters report. DISH’s cloud-native, open 5G network will be supported by Dell’s RAN and edge compute infrastructure.



DISH will deploy Dell EMC PowerEdge servers at cell tower sites and in centralized RAN locations to tackle the growing demand of edge-based, data-intensive workloads.



The pact will also see DISH and Dell work on developing technology for Open RAN, SmartNICs, emerging micro-edge colocation, operational automation, multi-access edge computing and more.



Markedly, this company is deploying the first standalone, cloud-based 5G O-RAN in the United States, beginning with Las Vegas later this year.



Shares of DISH network have rallied 27.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Cable Television industry’s growth of 7.4%.

Expanding Partner Base to Drive DISH’s 5G Footprint

The need for high-speed data in the remote-working environment, to enable frictionless execution of business operations has accelerated demand for 5G network solutions. DISH stands to benefit from the ongoing 5G wave, given its extensive portfolio of the spectrum.



A report from Research Dive indicates that revenues for the worldwide 5G infrastructure market will exceed $46.1 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 69.4%, which promises immense growth opportunities for DISH in the long run.



The recently-announced server agreement add to the string of partnerships signed by DISH with software partners, fiber providers, equipment manufacturers and tower companies to help the company develop the nation’s first cloud-native, Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) compliant 5G network.



In May, Oracle ORCL secured a cloud computing contract with Dish Wireless, the unit of DISH Network. The Oracle network control functions will enable DISH to easily create and manage custom, service-specific network slices, deliver powerful policy control and provide granular access to third party-enterprises and web applications.



Moreover, DISH selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider and will construct its 5G network on it. AWS will also power DISH’s fully automated Operation and Business Support Systems (OSS and BSS) that will enable the company to provision and operate its customers’ 5G workloads and monetize its network.



Earlier this year, the company entered into seven new tower agreements to expand its 5G wireless infrastructure. DISH’s new tower partners are Harmoni Towers, Mobilite, Parallel Infrastructure, Phoenix Tower International (PTI), Tillman Infrastructure, Tower Ventures and Vogue Towers.



The company also entered into agreements with four fiber vendors — Uniti, Everstream, Segra and Zayo to provide DISH front haul and back haul support to connect its 5G network to sites, covering nearly 60 million Americans.



DISH has also entered into partnerships with Intel INTC, Qualcomm, Hansen Technologies, DigitalRoute, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware, Mavenir, MATRIXX Software and Ciena division, Blue Planet for software, Business Support Systems (BSS) or Operations Support Systems (OSS), and 5G radios. These partnerships strengthen DISH’s 5G network and boost its 5G prospects.

