DISH Network (DISH) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

DISH Network’s DISH fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.24 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 63.2% while also surging 79.7% year over year.



Revenues jumped 40.6% year over year to $4.56 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 0.5%.

Quarterly Details

DISH exited the reported quarter with 11.290 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 5.8% year over year. DISH TV subscribers declined 6.2% year over year to 8.816 million. Sling TV subscribers declined 4.6% year over year to 2.474 million.



Wireless subscribers, at the end of the reported quarter, were 9.055 million compared with 9.418 at the end of the year-ago quarter period.



Pay-TV ARPU increased 8.6% year over year to $94.47. Wireless ARPU inched up 0.4% year over year to $38.32.



Additionally, the DISH-TV churn rate was 1.44% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.56%. Wireless churn rate was 4.88% compared with 4.64% reported at the end of the year-ago quarter.



In the fourth quarter, DISH TV subscriber-acquisition costs decreased 0.9% year over year to $842.



Operating income surged 89.2% year over year to $989.6 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2020, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $3.73 billion compared with $2.80 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.



Total debt, as of Sep 30, 2020, was $15.70 billion compared with $14.08 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.

