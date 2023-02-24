DISH Network (DISH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

DISH Network’s DISH fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.47 per share crushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents and jumped 69% year over year.



Revenues decreased 9.1% year over year to $4.04 billion and lagged the consensus mark by 2.3%.



As of Dec 31, 2022, DISH had 9.750 million Pay-TV subscribers in the United States, including 7.416 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.334 million SLING TV subscribers.



Net pay-TV subscribers decreased by roughly 268,000 in the fourth quarter compared with a decrease of roughly 273,000 in the year-ago quarter.



Pay-TV average revenue per user increased 4.7% year over year to $102.08.

DISH Network Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote

DISH TV’s churn rate was 1.50% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.61%.



DISH TV’s subscriber acquisition cost increased 37% year over year to $1081.



Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by roughly 24,000 in the reported quarter compared with a net decrease of 245,000 in the year-ago quarter.



DISH closed the quarter with 7.98 million retail wireless subscribers.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $2.62 billion compared with $920.6 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Total debt, as of Dec 31, 2022, was $21.35 billion compared with $19.45 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DISH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



DISH shares have declined 58.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s decline of 20.9%.



Six Flags Entertainment SIX, BJ's Wholesale Club BJ and Sportradar Group SRAD are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Consumer & Discretionary sector.



All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Sportradar Group, Six Flags Entertainment and BJ's Wholesale Club are scheduled to report their quarterly results on Mar 1, 2 and 9, respectively.



Sportradar Group and Six Flags shares have declined 12.1% and 38.4%, respectively, in the past year. BJ shares have gained 14.8% over the same time frame.

