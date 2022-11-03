DISH Network (DISH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

DISH Network’s DISH third-quarter 2022 earnings of 65 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.18% but decreased 26.1% year over year.



Revenues decreased 8% year over year to $4.09 billion and lagged the consensus mark by 1.29%.



Revenues from the United States fell 7.9% year over year to $4.08 billion. Revenues from Canada and Mexico decreased 23.1% to $13 million.

Quarterly Details

Pay-TV revenues decreased 4.4% year over year to $3.08 billion. DISH exited the reported quarter with 10.018 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 8.8% year over year.



DISH TV subscribers declined 9.7% year over year to 7.607 million. Sling TV subscribers decreased 5.7% year over year to 2.411 million.

Pay-TV ARPU increased 6% year over year to $102.07. The DISH TV churn rate was 1.53% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.39%.



In the third quarter, DISH TV’s subscriber-acquisition costs increased 23.9% year over year to $1,033.



Wireless revenues were $1.02 billion, down 17.2% year over year. Wireless subscribers at the end of the reported quarter were 8.007 million, down 8.7% year over year.



Wireless ARPU was $37.64, whereas the Wireless churn rate was 4.28% in the reported quarter.



Total costs and expenses decreased 1.7% year over year to $3.67 billion.



Operating income was $427 million, down 40.5% year over year.



Pay-TV operating income decreased 7.4% year over year to $647.7 million. Wireless operating loss was $220.6 million against the year-ago quarter’s income of $18 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $920.6 million compared with $3.23 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.



Total debt, as of Sep 30, 2022, was $19.45 billion compared with $21.09 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.



DISH announced its plan to offer $2 billion aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes. The net proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including the buildout of wireless infrastructure.

