DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

DISH Network’s DISH second-quarter 2022 earnings of 82 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.24% but decreased 22.6% year over year.



Revenues decreased 6.2% year over year to $4.21 billion and lagged the consensus mark by 1.41%.



Revenues from the United States fell 6.1% year over year to $4.19 billion. Revenues from Canada and Mexico decreased 27.9% to $11.1 million.

Quarterly Details

Pay-TV revenues decreased 3% year over year to $3.15 billion. DISH exited the reported quarter with 9.988 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 9.1% year over year.



DISH TV subscribers declined 8.9% year over year to 7.791 million. Sling TV subscribers decreased 9.9% year over year to 2.197 million.



Pay-TV ARPU increased 5.2% year over year to $101.30. Additionally, the DISH TV churn rate was 1.51% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.29%.



Wireless revenues were $1.06 billion, down 14.5% year over year. Wireless subscribers, at the end of the reported quarter, were 7.867 million.



Wireless ARPU was $37.90 while Wireless churn rate was 4.39% in the reported quarter.



In the second quarter, DISH TV’s subscriber-acquisition costs increased 10.1% year over year to $980.



Total cost and expenses decreased 1.8% year over year to $3.52 billion.



Operating income was $692.9 million, down 23.6% year over year.



Pay-TV operating income decreased 5% year over year to $785.5 million. Wireless operating loss was $92.5 million against the year-ago quarter’s income of $79.8 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2022, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $2.75 billion compared with $3.23 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.



Total debt, as of Jun 30, 2022, was $21.09 billion compared with $21.42 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.

