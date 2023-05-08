DISH Network (DISH) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

DISH Network’s DISH first-quarter 2023 earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.39% and decreased 48.5% year over year.



Revenues declined 8.6% year over year to $3.96 billion and lagged the consensus mark by 2.39%.



Revenues from the United States fell 8.7% year over year to $3.95 billion. Revenues from Canada and Mexico increased 22% to $10.3 million.

Quarterly Details

Pay-TV revenues dipped 6.2% year over year to $2.97 billion. DISH exited the reported quarter with 9.198 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 10.2% year over year.



DISH TV subscribers declined 11.2% year over year to 7.098 million. SLING TV subscribers decreased 6.7% year over year to 2.1 million.

Pay-TV ARPU increased 3.3% year over year to $102.71. The DISH TV churn rate was 1.98% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.59%.



In the first quarter, DISH TV’s subscriber-acquisition costs decreased 3% year over year to $1,055.



Wireless revenues were $986.3 million, down 15.4% year over year. Wireless subscribers at the end of the reported quarter were 7.913 million, declining 3.5% year over year.



Wireless ARPU was $36.43, whereas the Wireless churn rate was 4.24% in the reported quarter.



Total costs and expenses decreased 3.9% year over year to $3.63 billion.



Operating income was $323.4 million, down 41.2% year over year.



Pay-TV operating income dipped 10.2% year over year to $675.2 million. Wireless operating loss was $351.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $201.7 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $2.54 billion compared with $2.62 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Total debt, as of Mar 31, 2023, was $21.46 billion compared with $21.35 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

