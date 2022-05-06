DISH Network (DISH) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

DISH Network’s DISH first-quarter 2022 earnings of 68 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and decreased 31.3% year over year.



Revenues decreased 3.7% year over year to $4.33 billion and lagged the consensus mark by 1%.



Revenues from the United States fell 3.6% year over year to $4.32 billion. Revenues from Canada and Mexico decreased 29.6% to $8.4 million.

Quarterly Details

Pay-TV revenues decreased 1.1% year over year to $3.16 billion. As of Mar 31, 2022, DISH had 10.245 million Pay-TV subscribers in the United States, including 7.993 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.252 million SLING TV subscribers.



Net pay-TV subscribers decreased by roughly 462K in the first quarter compared with a decrease of roughly 230K in the year-ago quarter.



Pay-TV ARPU increased 6.2% year over year to $99.44. Additionally, the DISH TV churn rate was 1.59% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.3%.



Wireless revenues were $1.16 billion, down 10% year over year. Wireless subscribers, at the end of the reported quarter, were 8.203 million.



Wireless ARPU was $37.72 while Wireless churn rate was 5.11% in the reported quarter.



In the first quarter, DISH TV subscriber-acquisition costs increased 37.7% year over year to $1,088.



Total cost and expenses increased 4% year over year to $3.78 billion.



EBITDA decreased 27.5% year over year to $753.1 million.



Operating income was $550.4 million, down 36.3% year over year. Pay-TV operating income decreased 2.7% year over year to $752 million. Wireless operating loss was $201.7 million against the year-ago quarter’s income of $91.8 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2022, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $3.23 billion compared with $5.40 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



Total debt, as of Mar 31, 2022, was $21.42 billion compared with $21.41 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

