Dish Network Corp. Reports Fall In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $73 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.22 billion from $3.19 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $73 Mln. vs. $340 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $3.22 Bln vs. $3.19 Bln last year.

