Markets
DISH

Dish Network Corp. Q4 Profit Advances

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $389 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $337 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $3.24 billion from $3.31 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $389 Mln. vs. $337 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.31 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular