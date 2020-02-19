Dish Network Corp. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $389 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $337 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $3.24 billion from $3.31 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $389 Mln. vs. $337 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.31 Bln last year.

