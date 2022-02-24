Dish Network Corp. Q4 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $552 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $4.45 billion from $4.56 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $552 Mln. vs. $733 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $4.45 Bln vs. $4.56 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.