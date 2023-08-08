Dish Network Corp. Q2 Income Drops, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $200 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $523 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $3.91 billion from $4.21 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $200 Mln. vs. $523 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.31 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q2): $3.91 Bln vs. $4.21 Bln last year.

