Dish Network Corp. Q1 Profit Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $223 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $3.96 billion from $4.33 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $223 Mln. vs. $433 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $3.96 Bln vs. $4.33 Bln last year.

