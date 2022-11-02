Markets
DISH

Dish Network Corp. Profit Drops In Q3, but beats estimates

November 02, 2022 — 06:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $412 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $557 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $4.10 billion from $4.45 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $412 Mln. vs. $557 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $4.10 Bln vs. $4.45 Bln last year.

