Dish Network Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q2, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $523 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $671 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $4.21 billion from $4.49 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $523 Mln. vs. $671 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $4.21 Bln vs. $4.49 Bln last year.

