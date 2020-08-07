Dish Network Corp. Announces Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $452 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $317 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $3.19 billion from $3.21 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $452 Mln. vs. $317 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $3.19 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.