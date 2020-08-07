Markets
DISH

Dish Network Corp. Announces Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $452 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $317 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $3.19 billion from $3.21 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $452 Mln. vs. $317 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $3.19 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular