DISH Network Announces New Long-term Master Lease Agreement With SBA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) and SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) announced Monday a new long-term master lease agreement providing DISH access to SBA's extensive nationwide portfolio of wireless communication sites.

This agreement provides DISH with access to key real estate that will help advance its rapid 5G network deployment across the U.S. The announcement builds upon DISH's continued progress in acquiring access to the essential infrastructure needed to deploy its greenfield 5G network coast to coast.

As part of the agreement, DISH will lease towers from SBA, and SBA is expected to deliver a variety of pre-construction functions, ranging from site acquisition to regulatory and compliance services.

