DISH Inks Deal To Access T-Mobile's Nationwide 5G Network

(RTTNews) - DISH Network (DISH) and T-Mobile (TMUS) on Tuesday signed an amendment to the 2020 Master Network Services Agreement (MNSA) that provides customers of DISH's retail wireless brands, including Boost Mobile, access to T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network.

The amendment, which will become effective upon approval by the U.S. Department of Justice, incorporates financial and operational changes, including improved pricing and enhanced roaming solutions for DISH 5G customers in consideration of an annual minimum revenue commitment through the remaining term of the MNSA.

The Term Sheet will not be effective unless it is approved by the DOJ by August 14, 2022.

