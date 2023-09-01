Dish expands US patent fight with iFit over streaming-video tech

By Blake Brittain

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dish Network DISH.O opened a new front in Delaware federal court on Friday in its ongoing legal clash with NordicTrack exercise equipment maker iFit IFIT.O, accusing iFit fitness machines of infringing its newly issued streaming-video patents.

Dish said iFit's stationary bikes, treadmills, elliptical trainers and other devices with video-streaming capabilities violated its patent rights in technology that changes streaming-video quality based on internet speed.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Dish won an import ban on some iFit and Peloton fitness devices from the U.S. International Trade Commission in March based on related allegations. Dish separately sued iFit in Delaware court for infringing those patents in 2021, in a lawsuit that is still pending.

Logan, Utah-based iFit has appealed the ITC decision. Peloton settled with Dish for $75 million in May, and Dish settled a related patent fight with Lululemon in February.

Englewood, Colorado-based Dish's lawsuit on Friday said iFit's equipment infringes two patents issued in the last year covering innovations in "adaptive bitrate" streaming that adjusts streaming quality based on available internet bandwidth.

The lawsuit requested an unspecified amount of money damages and a court order blocking iFit from infringing the Dish patents.

The case is Dish Technologies LLC v. iFit Health & Fitness Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:23-cv-00963.

For Dish: Hopkins Guy, Ali Dhanani, Kurt Pankratz, Jamie Lynn and Lisa Kattan of Baker Botts

For iFit: attorney information not yet available

