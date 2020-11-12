DISH (DISH) Partners With Qualcomm to Strengthen 5G Offering

DISH Network DISH recently announced a partnership with Qualcomm QCOM, to develop the nation’s first cloud-native, Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) compliant 5G network.



The agreement provides DISH access to Qualcomm’s 5G RAN Platforms across its network vendors and device partners. These platforms are designed to enable network vendors to speed up the deployment and commercialization of vRAN.



Moreover, Qualcomm will deliver data insights through the future chipset family that will enhance DISH’s data-centric and fully-automated network architecture.



Notably, Qualcomm adds to the string of partnerships inked by the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company to strengthen its 5G infrastructure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DISH Network Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote

Markedly, the need for high-speed data in the remote-working environment, to enable frictionless execution of business operations, has accelerated demand for 5G network solutions. DISH stands to benefit from the ongoing 5G wave, given its extensive portfolio of the spectrum.

Coronavirus-led Disruptions Hurt DISH’s Prospects

Markedly, DISH’s shares have declined 14.4% year to date against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s growth of 10.3%.



DISH reported a 6.2% year-over-year decline in Pay-TV subscribers in the recently concluded third quarter. DISH TV and Sling TV subscribers were also down 5.6% and 8.5% year over year, respectively.



The pandemic has negatively impacted the company’s commercial segment, including disruptions in the hospitality and airline industries. Further, the decline in subscriber base due to a rise in unemployment, resulting from the outbreak and severe cord-cutting, is expected to dent the company’s near-term prospects.

Expanding Partner Base to Drive DISH’s 5G Footprint

DISH recently announced a partnership with Intel INTC, for the integration of Intel 5G infrastructure technology with its 5G network. The deal is expected to drive the flexible deployment of DISH’s O-RAN network and enable increased efficiency and data optimization.



Additionally, in October, DISH partnered with Hansen Technologies to build a cloud-native, Open RAN-compliant 5G network and accelerate its 5G services.



The company also partnered with Fujitsu (5G Radio), Altiostar (virtualized-RAN software solution), VMware VMW and MATRIXX Software for its standalone 5G network. It also inked agreements with Ciena division, Blue Planet, and Mavenir to expand its 5G footprint.

Markedly, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost Mobile and Ting Mobile. In the third quarter, the company acquired more than 9 million subscribers as a result of the Boost Mobile buyout. The Ting Mobile acquisition added more than 200,000 subscribers.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year. These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



VMware, Inc. (VMW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Free Stock Analysis Report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.