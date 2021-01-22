DISH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.90, changing hands as low as $30.86 per share. DISH Network Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DISH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DISH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.09 per share, with $42.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.10. The DISH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

