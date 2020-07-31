Dish chooses VMware's cloud platform to build 5G network

Adds background

STOCKHOLM, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network DISH.O said on Friday it had picked software maker VMware Inc's VMW.N telco cloud platform to build its next-generation wireless network.

Dish, which is racing to build a 5G network in the United States by 2023, has chosen a new technology called Open Radio Access Network (RAN) to deploy its network.

Open RAN uses software to run network functions on the cloud, allowing flexibility to add new features and reducing the use of physical equipment. The use of software and open-source technology could reduce costs as Dish will not have to depend on a few vendors for buying network equipment.

Dish, which is sitting on an unused wireless spectrum portfolio worth $20 billion, has also partnered with Japan's Fujitsu 6702.T and U.S. companies including Altiostar and Mavenir to supply various parts of the network.

Open RAN technology has been talked about in telecom circles for years but has been used only by Japan's Rakuten, to launch a 4G network earlier this year.

Britain's Vodafone VOD.L and Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC are also trialing the new technology.

As part of a deal with the Federal Communications Commission, Dish has agreed to deploy 5G services by June 2023 to at least 70% of the U.S. population, or pay a fine of up to $2.2 billion.

