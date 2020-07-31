Dish chooses VMware's cloud platform for building 5G network

STOCKHOLM, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network DISH.O said on Friday it had opted for software maker VMware Inc's VMW.N telco cloud platform to build its next-generation wireless network.

Dish, which is racing to build a 5G network in the United States by 2023, has chosen a new technology called Open Radio Access Network (RAN) to deploy its network.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm Editing by David Holmes)

