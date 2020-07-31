Dish chooses VMware's cloud platform for building 5G network

US Markets
U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network said on Friday it had opted for software maker VMware Inc's telco cloud platform to build its next-generation wireless network.

Dish, which is racing to build a 5G network in the United States by 2023, has chosen a new technology called Open Radio Access Network (RAN) to deploy its network.

