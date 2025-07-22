Disguise, Inc. Launches Exciting New Costume Line for NBCUniversal's 2025 Film Releases

Disguise, Inc. announces a new costume lineup inspired by NBCUniversal's upcoming films, available for Halloween 2025.

Full Release



POWAY, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the leader in the global costume industry and a subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), is thrilled to unveil a new lineup of costumes inspired by NBCUniversal’s highly anticipated 2025 film releases. The collection will feature characters from



Wicked: For Good



, the live-action retelling of



How to Train Your Dragon



,



Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie



, and



Jurassic World Rebirth



. This new range expands Disguise’s already extensive portfolio of NBCUniversal licensed costumes. With rich characters and iconic looks from each title, the upcoming lineup promises highly detailed costumes and accessories set to hit shelves across North America later this year.





In support of Universal Pictures’



Wicked: For Good



, the second chapter of the widely popular



Wicked



films, Disguise will introduce a broad selection of costumes featuring fan-favorite characters Glinda and Elphaba. Designed to capture the magic of the film’s most memorable scenes, these costumes are expected to be among the top choices for Halloween 2025. Disguise’s



Wicked: For Good



costume collection will be available this fall in North America, EMEA, and LATAM.





Following the success of costume sales inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s



How to Train Your Dragon



animated films, Disguise is excited to unveil a new line of costumes supporting Universal Pictures’ live-action retelling that recently scored big in the box office—perfectly timed for Halloween. Also launching this fall in North America are charming new costumes inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s



Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie



, as well as thrilling dinosaur-themed costumes celebrating Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s



Jurassic World Rebirth



. From adorable to fearsome, these costumes are set to capture the imagination of fans of all ages this Halloween season.





“We are delighted to support such amazing new content from our partners at NBCUniversal this year. From big blockbusters to animated favorites, the slate spans a wide range of fan interests and features the perfect brands to be represented in costumes,” said Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise, Inc.







About Disguise Inc.







Since 1987,



Disguise Inc.



has been a global leader in the dress-up and costume industry, known for creating innovative, trend-setting costumes and accessories. Headquartered near San Diego, Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes annually, delivering joy and unforgettable memories to kids and adults alike. Disguise partners with many of the world’s most popular licensed brands and also offers an array of original, proprietary designs. Its products are distributed through major retailers, specialty shops, party stores, and seasonal pop-ups around the globe. To explore Disguise’s extensive licensed costume collection, visit





www.disguise.com





, and follow along on Instagram





@disguise.costumes





, X (formerly Twitter)





@DisguiseInc





, and Facebook





Disguise Costumes





.







About UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES







Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal’s iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company’s extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at





universalproductsexperiences.com





.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4254c1b-e8df-4b78-8c72-6f61aeb1ca5e





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.