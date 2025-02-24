Disguise, Inc. Expands Partnership with The Pokémon Company International to Offer New Pokémon-Inspired Costumes Globally

Disguise, Inc. expands Pokémon licensing, enhancing its costume distribution in North America and select international markets.

Disguise, Inc., a costume division of JAKKS Pacific, has announced a multi-year extension of its licensing agreement with The Pokémon Company International, expanding its distribution rights to North America and several international regions. This agreement allows Disguise to continue creating and marketing Pokémon-inspired costumes and accessories, building on the success of its product line launched in 2019, which has included popular characters like Bulbasaur and Charizard. Disguise aims to meet the growing demand for premium Pokémon costumes by diversifying its offerings beyond just iconic characters. Both companies express enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the potential for innovation and broader audience reach. New Pokémon-themed costumes will be available to consumers in fall 2025.

Potential Positives

Disguise, Inc. has secured a multi-year contract extension with The Pokémon Company International, expanding distribution rights in North America, EMEA, ANZ, and select parts of LATAM.

The agreement positions Disguise to leverage the enduring popularity of Pokémon, potentially driving innovation and enhancing costume experiences for fans globally.

Disguise has experienced substantial sales growth since the launch of its Pokémon costume line in 2019, indicating a successful partnership and market demand.

The expanded agreement will facilitate the introduction of a wider range of Pokémon-themed costumes and accessories, set to launch this fall, tapping into seasonal retail opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release may indicate over-reliance on a single brand (Pokémon), which could pose risks if the brand's popularity wanes or if the partnership conditions change unfavorably.

There is no mention of any new or innovative strategies beyond the continuation of existing products, which may suggest a lack of future growth potential or creativity in expanding their product lines.

The announcement heavily emphasizes the past success of the Pokémon costume line without providing details on current sales performance or market conditions, which could raise concerns about the sustainability of that success.

FAQ

What is the new agreement between Disguise and The Pokémon Company?

Disguise has extended its licensing agreement with The Pokémon Company for multi-year distribution rights in various regions.

When will the new Pokémon-themed costumes be available?

The expanded range of Pokémon-themed costumes and accessories will be available this fall at retailers both in-store and online.

What characters are included in Disguise's Pokémon costume line?

Disguise's Pokémon costume line includes characters like Bulbasaur, Charizard, Squirtle, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, among others.

How has Disguise performed in the Pokémon costume market?

Since launching its Pokémon costume line in 2019, Disguise has seen substantial sales growth and expanded its portfolio significantly.

How can consumers find more information about Disguise's products?

Consumers can visit disguise.com for more information on their licensed products, including Pokémon-themed costumes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JAKK Insider Trading Activity

$JAKK insiders have traded $JAKK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LOUIS KIMBLE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 48,253 shares for an estimated $1,332,747

$JAKK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $JAKK stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

POWAY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the globally recognized costume division of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), today announced an expansion of its long-standing agreement with The Pokémon Company International through a multi-year contract extension. This agreement grants Disguise distribution rights in North America as well as EMEA, ANZ and select parts of LATAM, reinforcing its position as a leader in the costume industry and allowing them to continue to design, develop, and manufacture Pokémon-inspired costumes and accessories now for fans domestically and internationally.





Since the launch of its inaugural Pokémon costume line in 2019, Disguise has experienced substantial sales growth and successfully expanded its portfolio to include a broader range of iconic Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Charizard, Squirtle, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. In response to the growing demand for premium Pokémon costumes, this extended licensing agreement positions Disguise to further leverage the enduring popularity of Pokémon, driving innovation and delivering immersive costume experiences to consumers.





"Part of our success comes from focusing on innovative character executions while also delving deep into the rich variety of characters available,” said Tara Cortner, President and General Manager of Disguise, “In the past, products centered around Pikachu and a few others, but at Disguise, we see the opportunity to deliver products for all fans—allowing you to choose your favorite Pokémon or the one that speaks to you personally."





Amy Sachtleben, Sr. Director of Licensing and Promotions for The Pokémon Company International, added, “Disguise has been an exceptional partner in translating the unique characteristics of Pokémon into beautifully crafted costumes. Given the strong retail success in the U.S., we are excited to expand this collaboration globally and bring Pokémon-inspired costumes to an even broader audience.”





With this expanded agreement, Disguise will introduce an extensive range of Pokémon-themed costumes and accessories, available at retailers—both in-store and online—this fall.





For more information on Disguise’s licensed products, visit disguise.com.







About Pokémon







The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit



www.pokemon.com



.







About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at



www.jakks.com



and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).





©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved







About Disguise Inc.







Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit



www.disguise.com



and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0a1574e-8407-4820-93ba-a5d69579a64e





