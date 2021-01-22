Discussing Bitcoin Core 0.21.0

https://youtu.be/kM4912dv39o

In this episode of “The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado,” hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discussed the newly released Bitcoin Core 0.21.0.

Bitcoin Core 0.21.0 is the 21st and latest major release of the Bitcoin Core software, the oldest and most important Bitcoin node implementation, which is often also regarded as the reference implementation for the Bitcoin protocol.

Guided by the Bitcoin Core 0.21.0 release notes, van Wirdum and Provoost discussed this release’s most important changes. These include the new mempool policy for rebroadcasting transactions, Tor v3 support, peer anchors for when the node restarts, BIP 157 (Neutrino) for light clients, the new testnet called Signet, BIP 339 (wtxid relay), Taproot code, RPC changes including a new send RPC, ZeroMQ, descriptor wallets, the new SQLite database system and the satoshi-per-byte fee denomination.

For each of the new features, the hosts discussed what the features are, how they will change using Bitcoin (Core) and — where applicable — what the end goal is. (In Bitcoin Core development, new features are often part of a bigger process.) For any feature they discussed on a previous episode of "The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado," they also mentioned the relevant episode number.

Learn more about Bitcoin Core 0.21.0 release notes.

