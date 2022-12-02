Discretionary Management Firm Sees Massive Uptick in Model Demand

Wavertown, a discretionary fund management firm in the UK, is currently pulling in net inflows of £100mn per month from financial advisors, with 85% going into model portfolios. Waverton attributes the growth in demand for its models due to the structural shift in the advice market towards outsourcing portfolio management. In 2020, the firm also noted an uptick in demand for real assets exposure and absolute return strategies from advisors and clients. Currently, more than 30 percent of assets in the model portfolios are allocated to those asset classes. The firm, which has assets under management of £8.6bn, works with 500 advice firms in the UK and offers a range of model portfolios. The firm is noteworthy for the fact that, unlike many other providers, Waverton does not allocate to external funds. Instead, it invests directly in equities, bonds, real assets, and absolute return funds. The firm started as JO Hambro Investment Management and was owned by Credit Suisse from 2001 to 2013. A private equity-backed buyout took place and the firm then renamed itself Waverton in 2014.

Finsum:A structural shift in portfolio management outsourcing has increased the demand for model portfolios driving inflows for a UK-based Wavertown.

model portfolios

advisors

inflows

equities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.