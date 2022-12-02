Personal Finance

Discretionary Management Firm Sees Massive Uptick in Model Demand

December 02, 2022 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Discretionary Management Firm Sees Massive Uptick in Model Demand

Wavertown, a discretionary fund management firm in the UK, is currently pulling in net inflows of £100mn per month from financial advisors, with 85% going into model portfolios. Waverton attributes the growth in demand for its models due to the structural shift in the advice market towards outsourcing portfolio management. In 2020, the firm also noted an uptick in demand for real assets exposure and absolute return strategies from advisors and clients. Currently, more than 30 percent of assets in the model portfolios are allocated to those asset classes. The firm, which has assets under management of £8.6bn, works with 500 advice firms in the UK and offers a range of model portfolios. The firm is noteworthy for the fact that, unlike many other providers, Waverton does not allocate to external funds. Instead, it invests directly in equities, bonds, real assets, and absolute return funds. The firm started as JO Hambro Investment Management and was owned by Credit Suisse from 2001 to 2013. A private equity-backed buyout took place and the firm then renamed itself Waverton in 2014.

Finsum:A structural shift in portfolio management outsourcing has increased the demand for model portfolios driving inflows for a UK-based Wavertown.

  • model portfolios
  • advisors
  • inflows
  • equities

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags
    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.