DiscovEx Updates Takeover Bid for Latitude 66

May 22, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited has issued a supplementary bidder’s statement, updating its original offer for an off-market takeover of Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited. The new statement outlines amendments to the chairman’s letter, director’s biographies, and recent company announcements, and it supersedes the original where discrepancies occur. Investors are advised to consult with their professional advisers for a full understanding of the updated takeover details.

