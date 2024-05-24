DiscovEx Surpasses Capital Goal, Extends Takeover Offer

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited has successfully garnered strong interest in its capital raise, receiving bids surpassing the $4 million target. The company has also achieved a significant 91.22% interest in Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited through its takeover offer, prompting an extension of the offer’s closing date to June 7, 2024, to meet ASX Listing Conditions. Additionally, the closing date for the public share offer has been extended to May 31, 2024, to allow the ASX sufficient review time.

